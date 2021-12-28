SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Part of a roof collapsed after a Springfield house caught fire Tuesday evening, per responders.
Crews said they found heavy fire showing when they responded before 4 p.m. to the 2900 block of Niccolls Road. The back and side of the structure were on fire.
Authorities responded getting a knock on the fire at about 4:30 p.m.
There is no word at this time about possible injuries.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.