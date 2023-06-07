DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A building that was in the process of being demolished partially collapsed on Wednesday afternoon.
The building, located at E. Eldorado St. and N. Jasper St., partially collapsed while the demolition crew was on lunch.
According to the Decatur Police Department, no injuries were reported but Xfinity lines were possibly damaged. Xfinity and Ameren crews are on scene.
Traffic on E. Eldorado St. between Southbound Jasper and Witt will be shut down until the building is demolished.
