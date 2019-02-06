URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands of children with autism are being recruited for a study looking into the role genetics plays with autism.
The News Gazette reports local families can become a part of the Simons Foundation Powering Autism Research for Knowledge study at a DNA saliva collection and registration event hosted by Rush University.
It will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Place for Children with Autism at Lincoln Square, 301 S. Vine St., Unit 10, in Urbana.
Kids and adults of any age with autism are eligible to participate along with their parents and siblings.
They hope to get 50,000 people with autism and their families across the country involved in the study.
They are trying to better understand potential causes of autism by studying the DNA of people with autism and their family members.
The study is fully funded.