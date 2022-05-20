Taylorville, Ill (WAND) – Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, is furious over January 6th Select Committee efforts to determine if any member of Congress led reconnaissance tours of the Capitol on January 5, 2021 just one day before the riot took place.
“This January sixth select committee is a partisan circus that’s just run by Democrats,” Davis told WAND News in Taylorville on Friday.
The Select Committee wants to interview Georgia Republican Barry Loudermilk about whether he led a tour through the capitol on January 5th. The capitol was closed to the public at the time due to COVID-19 precautions. Davis, ranking Republican member of the Committee on House Administration, says he has determined there were no such tours conducted by Republican members of Congress.
“What they are accusing Barry Loudermilk, a member of my committee, of doing is taking somebody who would have breached the capitol on a so-called reconnaissance tour in the capitol on January 5th, that did not happen,” Davis said. “I have had my team look at video evidence on January 5th from the security cameras in the capitol and there was not a single member that took somebody who breached the capitol the next day on a reconnaissance tour.”
Davis says Loudermilk did take some constituents into House office buildings and a cafeteria but not into the main part of the capitol itself. Davis is calling on Capitol Police to release video from January 5th.
