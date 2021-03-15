SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Lake Springfield's Source Water Protection Project set to kick off later this year after partnerships and funding sources continue to grow.
The five-year program is an initiative to improve soil health and water quality in the lake's watershed.
This project was made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) provided by the 2018 Farm Bill.
The USDA granted the project nearly $1.3 million to provide agricultural producers funding for conservation practices and education and outreach in the Lake Springfield Watershed.
13 agencies currently support the project with City Water, Light, and Power (CWLP), as the leading partner administering the RCPP award.
All of the agencies have come together to match the $1.3 million by contributing funding, programs, and other services.
Together, partner-pledged contributions now total over $2 million, up from $1.3 million in initial pledges.
Work is underway by these partners on various plans and programming to implement several Best Management Practices (BMPs) to reduce the sediment and nutrient loading entering the tributaries of Lake Springfield.
These BMPs include cover crops, conservation/reduced tillage practices, grassed waterways, wetlands, and other structural practices.
CWLP Chief Utility Engineer Doug Brown says these plans and programming for the Lake Springfield watershed are a continuation of the utility's commitment to protecting the lake.
Brown said, "By increasing conservation and reduced tillage practices throughout watershed, CWLP hopes to increase the quality of watershed streams and reduce sediment from flowing into Lake Springfield, while also improving field profitability and soil health for the farmers."
Todd LaFountain, CWLP Water Division Manager, says the RCPP programming will help the utility further meet its source water quality goals on multiple fronts.
"Reducing the nutrient and sediment loads that enter the lake will help us reduce the risk of harmful algal blooms and other source water contamination issues, plus slow the progression of Lake Springfield water capacity loss and reduce finished water treatment costs," he said. "The RCCP program will help CWLP achieve our own lake watershed protection plan goals and significantly contribute to State of Illinois' Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy (NLRS) to reduce phosphorous and nitrate-nitrogen loads."
Below is a list of all the partners supporting the project:
- City Water, Light, and Power (lead partner)
- Illinois Corn Growers Association (ICGA) (new)
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) – the Division of Fisheries
- Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR)—the Office of Water Resources (new)
- Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB)
- Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association (IFCA)
- Illinois Lake Management Association (ILMA)
- Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA)
- ManPlan LLC
- Northwater Consulting
- Sangamon County Farm Bureau (SCFB) (new)
- Sangamon County Soil and Water Conservation District (SCSWCD)
- Springfield Plastics
