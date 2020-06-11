COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Interstate 57 near Mattoon is expected to remain closed for several more hours after crashes near milepost 183 and 188.
Illinois State Police said I-57 northbound at milepost 188 will be down to one lane. ISP said the right lane will be closed for three to four more hours. The left lane has reopened.
ISP reported all lanes of traffic at milepost 183 opened around 10:30 Thursday evening.
It is unclear how many vehicles are involved or if anyone is hurt. The Coles County Sheriff’s Office told WAND News it could not release any information and referred all questions to Illinois State Police.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.