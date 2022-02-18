RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) -Parts of Interstate 57 are back open after reports of multiple crashes.
On Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:56 a.m., the Interstate 39 northbound lanes reopened and at approximately 1:30 p.m. the southbound lanes reopened.
According to ISP, one of the incidents included a semi losing air pressure on the diversion route blocking the ramp.
I-57 South at MP 250 is re-opening, however police say the right lane will be blocked at MP 243 for recovery efforts.
Drivers are told to proceed with caution, look out for emergency vehicles, and expect significant backups.
