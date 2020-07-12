DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Central Illinois woke up to its fair share of storm damage this morning.
In Decatur, Main Street southbound has been shut down because of fallen trees.
Storms in Decatur started just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
WAND will keep you updated when Main St. southbound opens back up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.