MATTOON Ill. (WAND)- Parts of Mattoon remain underwater after the recent downpour.
The City of Mattoon is hosting a meeting on Monday at 11 a.m. to discuss plans with other law enforcement and community leaders about the aftermath of the flooding.
According to Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss, fire crews were first called out around 4 p.m. on Sunday to respond to weather-related accidents on the interstate.
As storms continued, roads south of Charleston Ave. began flooding quickly.
Hilligoss said motorists were stranded on Charleston ave 9th and Lakeland.
Mattoon fire assisted Mattoon PD to set up barricades and block off major flooding.
Lincoln and Wabash fire crews were called out to assist with crashes on the interstate, and the Lincoln fire protection district's dive team was called out to help remove people from cars on 9th street.
The city is working on a Southside drainage project to help with flooding control.
Hilligoss states this is the first time in several years that it has been this bad.
No injuries have been reported from the flooding; however, dozens of vehicles were stranded.
According to Mattoon Fire, they have not received many calls regarding residential area rescues or issues, except for a call about a burning smell due to a power strip being underwater in a basement.
Hilligoss reports over the course of the weekend, there were 8 vehicle accidents, 4 calls of people needing assistance with being removed from their vehicles that were stranded in rising flood waters, and 18 motorists assists.
The motorist assists also included some people who were still in stalled vehicles, but not in danger of the water intruding into the vehicle.
