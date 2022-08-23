CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A passerby called the Champaign Fire Department after seeing a fire outside a house that was starting to spread to the house itself.
The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire outside a home in the 1200 block of Hollycrest Dr. Tuesday at 10:47 a.m.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire outside the house, but it was starting to spread to the attic of the home.
They were able to use a hose to knock that fire down.
The cause of this fire has not been determined yet.
No one was home at the time the fire started.
