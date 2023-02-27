CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A passerby called the fire department after seeing a Champaign house on fire early Sunday morning.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Park Terrace Lane at 5:21 a.m.
Smoke was coming from the roof of a single-family home.
Crews were able to quickly put out a small fire in the crawl space of the house.
No one was home. The house was being renovated.
No one was injured. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.