COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Troopers and IDOT shut down lanes on I-57 southbound near milepost 190 in Coles County due to semi crash.
ISP confirms the passing lane only on I-57 southbound at milepost 190 is now open.
The driving lane will remain closed until cleanup is complete.
Delays should be expected and travelers should use caution through the area.
At this time no other information has been released.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
