CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - " That's the main thing you know. I really just want to be somebody that does something for other people," said Tailon Leitzsey.
Tailon Leitzsey said he has a passion for serving people, especially the youth. His current goal is helping families and kids get a head start on this school year.
"We're packing up backpacks full of school supplies. With notebooks, pens, pencils, sticky notes, folders, things they need to be successful in the classrooms in any grade. From K-12," said Leitzsey.
Packed for success is the name of his event. This Sunday Leitzsey hopes to help almost two hundred families. He says he couldn't have done it without the support from the community.
"The community has definitely supported a lot through. I've had people just advertising, and that helps get the word out and more kids out there. I've had businesses as well take in their own resources and get more school supplies and bags. So I have to go pick up some of that today," said Leitzsey.
So far, he's raised around six-thousand dollars. Saying he's thankful he gets to help out families during these hard times.
"If you have 3 or 4 kids, it can definitely be hard. So, to be able to provide parents with an opportunity to get that stuff for free," said Leitzsey.
Using his platform for good, Leitzsey hopes to inspire kids out there. He told WAND News he's working on bigger events in the future, but for the time being, he wanted to host this support families and their kids.
"Even spark an idea in one of those kids lives. You know they might one day be in the position I'm in and do something because of this event. Just to be able to inspire them. There're people out here that car about you, that's my goal," said Leitzsey.
The event will be this Sunday at Skateland in savoy from 3 to 5 pm. Leitzsey has also reserved for the first 75 kids to skate for free. He urges families to come on out and connect with other in the community. For more information about the event or Leitzsey's mission overall, visit his website leitzseyfamilyfoundation.com .
