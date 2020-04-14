(WAND) - Users of Zoom are having their information sold on the dark web.
Personal account information including email addresses, passwords and web address for Zoom meetings are both being posted freely and sold for pennies.
One dataset for sale on a dark web marketplace, discovered by an independent security firm and verified by NBC News, includes about 530,000 accounts.
The accounts were first reported by tech news website BleepingComputer.
Zoom has declined to comment on the specifics of how the information has been leaked. However, some of the email addresses are part of previous data breaches.
“Zoom takes user security seriously," a Zoom spokesperson said in an email. "We are investigating the matter.”
Using the posted data, someone could access a person’s personal meeting room and launch that room. They could invite others to join while impersonating the host. That opens the door to hackers exploiting a user's contacts, like by sending them malware through Zoom invites or creating scenarios to extort them.
Since the start of the pandemic, Zoom has become popular as more people rely on virtual communications and video conferences.