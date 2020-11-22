(WAND) - Co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, Pat Quinn, has died at the age of 37.
Pat was diagnosed in March of 2013, a month after his 30th birthday. Immediately after he was diagnosed, he established his own team of supporters, Quinn for the Winn, to raise awareness and funds to fight against ALS.
Pat saw the Ice Bucket Challenge on his friends and family's social media feeds of the late Anthony Senerchia. Pat decided to join forces with his supporters and along with Pete Frates and his Team Frate Train supporters turn the challenge into a social media phenomenon.
The Ice Bucket Challenge went on to raise $115 million for the ALS Association and over $220 million around the world for ALS research.
In 2015, The ALS Association honored Pat, Pete and Anthony as "ALS Heroes" at an annual Leadership Conference. The award is given to people living with ALS who have had a huge impact on the fight against ALS. Anthony passed away in 2017 and Pete passed away in 2019.
(1/4) We are deeply saddened to share that Pat Quinn, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge passed away at the age of 37. Pat was diagnosed with ALS in 2013 and went on to help popularize the greatest social media campaign in history. pic.twitter.com/c5PiZHRZbE— The ALS Association (@alsassociation) November 22, 2020
