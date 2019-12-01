WASHINGTON D.C (WAND) - 73-year-old "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak was spotted in public for the first time since undergoing emergency surgery in November.
Sajak attended the Washington Capitals game Friday with his 24-year-old daughter, country singer Maggie Sajak The game show host was rocking red to support his favorite team.
On Nov. 8, it was announced that the taping of "Wheel of Fortune" from the previous day was cancelled after Sajak underwent a successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine.
Vanna White stepped in while Sajak was recovering. Pre-taped episodes featuring White as the sole host will begin airing on December 9 and features some familiar faces from Disney classics, including Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Donald Duck and Goofy.