(WAND) – “Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak was out again this week and the game show brought in another member of the family to help out.
Maggie Sajak will fill in as the special guest letter-turner as Vanna White covers hosting duties.
Last month White hosted Wheel of Fortune for the first-time last month while Pat underwent emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.
Pat returned last week, he explained in a video that this new absence shouldn’t concern fans.
"It's not that I've had a relapse, it's just because of the technicalities of the taping order and all that," Pat said.
During Monday's episode, White said she was happy to fill in but "could do this even better hosting this show with a Sajak. Everyone please welcome Pat's daughter, Maggie Sajak."
Maggie’s dad chimed about the show on Twitter.
Another nice job by @TheVannaWhite filling in this week on Wheel. I like the new puzzle person, too.— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 7, 2020