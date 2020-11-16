DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It's a word no one wants to hear. When a patient does hear it, it rings in his head over and over.
"Cancer itself — the word and the process — can pull you down," said prostate cancer patient Walter Sheets.
Sheets is tough — arguably as tough as the wood he works into furniture. But no matter how tough someone is, prostate cancer can still take a toll.
Roughly 13 percent of men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Like all cancers, finding it early is key.
"The earlier you catch a cancer, the earlier you can treat it and the more curable it is," said Valerie Jordan, director of oncology at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
Sheets is now advocating for all men over 50 or otherwise at risk of prostate cancer to get screened.
"They need to be screened," Sheets said. "It's pretty painless. They just draw some blood and that's about it."
Age is the most common risk factor, alongside family history. Black men are also at an increased risk compared to other patients. The good news is: prostate cancer is treatable with either surgery or radiation.
"I just retired in 2016 and did surgery in 2020," Sheets said. "I'd like to start enjoying doing woodworking again."
Sheets is back to doing just that. The former pastor wrapped up his treatment in September.
And that word that was ringing in his head? That has been replaced with a much sweeter sound. The sound of the victory bell at the St. Mary's Cancer Care Center.
"It was like you finally gained victory," he said. "After 37 treatments, it was kind of a celebration event."
