MATTOON, Ill (WAND) - The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in central Illinois was a patient at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, according to Mattoon City officials.
The patient was treated in the emergency room and is now self-quarantining as a result of the test.
Patty Peterson of Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center told WAND News the patient called ahead to the emergency room so the emergency room was prepared. No other patients were in contact with the person while in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
The patient lives in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's 10-county service area but officials would not confirm the patients residence.
The City of Mattoon told WAND News they are working with the Health Department and surrounding communities with efforts to protect the health of their community.
Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to speak today at 2:30 p.m. on updated cases in the state including this case at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. WAND News will broadcast his speech live on our Facebook page WAND Newscenter 17.
Late Friday night the health center posted a photo on the Sarah Bush Lincoln Facebook page of a triage space set up outside the health center. They added that it is a precaution and not in use at this time.
