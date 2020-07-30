(WAND) - Patients are reporting long waits to get their COVID-19 test results from CVS Pharmacy locations.
CVS Pharmacy admitted it has seen a delay in receiving test results, saying in a statement has been an "extremely high demand for tests," which has caused processing backlogs for the company's lab partners.
"Due to these factors, it may take 6-10 days for people to receive their results and, in some instances, our lab partners may take even longer to return results," said Charlie Rice-Minoso, communications consultant for CVS.
Coronavirus test samples collected at CVS Health drive-thru sites are sent to an independent lab. The lab sends those results back to CVS, and staff inform people of their results.
Some people are reporting waiting as long as two and even three weeks to get their test results, NBC Chicago reported.
Quest Diagnostics, an independent testing lab, said the company is doing all it can to bring more diagnostic testing to patients.
