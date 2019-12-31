COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Department announced on Tuesday a new Chief Deputy.
Patrol Lieutenant Tyler Heleine will assume the duties starting the first of the year.
Lt. Heleine has been with the Coles County Sheriff's Department since 2007. Starting his career as a Corrections Officer, later promoted to Patrol Officer. He's also worked as an Inspector for the East Central Illinois Task Force, as well as, a Detective Sergeant.
Lt. Heleine recently graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
He's an 18 year Veteran of the Illinois National Guard and is currently a First Sergeant with 1844th Transportation Co. out of East St. Louis.