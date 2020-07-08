DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The pandemic hung a Decatur business out to dry.
"I obviously couldn't do curbside. I couldn't put a tent up somewhere because I had no where to put it ... so I was one of those places that was out in the cold," Paul's Confectionery owner and cook Robin Lash said.
Her confectionery that has been in operation for 75 years, making it the longest-opened business in central Illinois.
"Very frustrating. When you are not downtown, but you've got the city helping you and you're here by yourself and you're the oldest place still going on and you can't get any help, to me that's wrong. So, you have to do what you got to do to get through it," Lash said.
The stress comes from having to start from scratch.
"I had to throw almost everything away, so when you have to start over, it takes a while to make chili," Lash said.
While closed for four months, her feelings of frustration and stress mixed with anxiety.
"I couldn't even sleep Sunday night because I was so nervous (about) how things were going to go. I was afraid that people we're going to find another place to go," Lash said.
All of the time poured in to getting the business re-opened was 100 percent worth it. Her fears and doubts are gone.
"It's really a big relief, because I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the people that come in like I said, we're one big family and if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be here," Lash said.
