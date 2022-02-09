DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - A local business in Decatur had to shut down following a fire of an abandoned building that made the area unsafe. They reopened today, but the problem is not yet solved. One of the problems is parking.
"I'm trying to run a business, I can't run a business with no parking. All I have is the street. I'm kind of stuck," said manager of Paul's Confectionery Robin Lash. Decatur City Council worked with her on the situation as soon as the neighboring building caught fire.
"This fire it wasn't just an abandoned property...It encompassed an operating business that has served our community for many years and they were shut down," said one council member. These type of abandoned houses are only becoming a bigger problem for Decatur.
"Recently many abandoned buildings need to be taken down due to lack of maintenance," said Councilman David Horn. The owner of the property is not willing to take care of it instead entrusting the deed to the city, which is left to figure it out. The whole process made the restaurant close completely for two weeks.
"No income coming in... nothing and no help. So I'm just trying to get through the best I can get through. I mean, I've thrown away and like $500 in product, if not more. And now at my expense, I got to build it all back up," Lash said. But having been here so long, Paul's Confectionery doesn't want to leave anytime soon, and neither do their customers.
"I don't want to lose one of the landmarks that we have here and it has family history with me," said one longtime customer Debra Holt.
The City of Decatur is working through an issue with the owner but has approved the demolition as soon as it's worked out.
