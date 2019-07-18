DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is warning drivers of “pavement blowouts” during the extreme heat.
Motorists are being cautioned to be on the lookout for buckling pavement on roadways. In recent weeks there have been several instances of buckling on U.S. 51 in Macon and DeWitt counties. Along with roads buckling in the Quincy area.
Pavement failure can occur when there are prolonged high temperatures which cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out. Precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling.
If you see a road buckle do not drive over it. Call local law enforcement or 911 to report it. IDOT can be contacted at 800-452-4368. IDOT responds to make buckled road repairs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.