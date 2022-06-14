ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND)- The Rochester Police Department warns of a buckle in the pavement on Route 29 in the left southbound lane near the Taft Drive intersection.
Police urge all motorist traveling within the area to drive with caution.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has been notified of the hazard.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.