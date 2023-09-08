SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Three people have been arrested in relation to a burglary on Wednesday night.
Around 10:30 p.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to a call on Dawson St., south of Jefferson St. The caller said they saw several men carrying what looked to be AK-47s with price tags hanging from the rifles.
While officers were responding to this call, an alarm came in at Piggy Bank Pawn on 1531 W. Jefferson St. It was determined that multiple assault rifles and ammunition had been stolen from the business.
Officers established a perimeter and used a K9 to start tracking. The track led to Selinger St. where a neighbor reviewing security footage reported seeing a white SUV parked in front of her house.
The license plate reading system FLOCK was used and they saw that the SUV was at 9th and Madison around 11 minutes after the alarm at Piggy Bank.
The vehicle was stopped at 9th and Enterprise and the three occupants were detained based on items observed in the vehicle. All three people were transported to the Springfield Police Department and interviewed by detectives.
Two 18-year-old men were arrested for burglary, theft, criminal damage, and no FOID. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for burglary. The adults were taken to the Sangamon County Jail and the youth was taken to the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.
Multiple assault rifles and ammunition were recovered from a residence in the 1000 block of N. 14th Street.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this burglary is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.