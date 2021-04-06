PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND) - The Village of Pawnee has issued a boil order due to water lost in the response to a fire at a bar.
Copperhead Bar in Pawnee burned down in a Tuesday fire. It was located on North 6th Street before the fire occurred.
The village issued a "system wide boil order" for when water returns due to all water being lost.
