PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - The source of a loud boom that shook windows in Paxton Saturday night remains a mystery.
The sound was heard as far as 30 miles away.
Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold told the News Gazette it sounded like a sonic boom. No emergency responders had any answers about what caused it.
There is an ongoing meteor shower. The Geminid meteor shower peaked Friday morning.
The boom was heard around 9:15 Saturday night.
Some people said they hear smaller booms before the big one.
The News Gazette reports some people also saw strange sights. One person saw a big green streak in the sky. Someone else saw something fall from the sky in Watseka.