PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Paxton couple will go to trial after being accused of fracturing their infant daughter's thighbone.
31-year-old Marcellas Mayberry and 19-year-old Madison Morscheiser have both been charged with aggravated battery of a child and aggravated domestic battery.
Police were in a home in the 800 block of South High St. on Oct. 21 as both parents were questioned individually by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
They had taken their 3-month-old daughter to Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City earlier that day. She was later transferred to a Peoria hospital, where doctors found a spiral fracture to her thighbone.
Police said the injury happened on Oct. 20 while Mayberry was watching her. Morscheiser was not home.
The News Gazette reports Mayberry told police the child fell off of his knee onto the floor while he was seated playing video games from 6 to 8 p.m.
He said she cried for about 20 minutes, but then stopped crying and seemed fine. He said he put her in an infant swing from 8 to 10 p.m. when her mother got home.
Morscheiser said when she got home she gave the baby a bottle and put her to bed. She said Mayberry was asleep on the couch.
The News Gazette reports doctors said the baby's injury was inconsistent with the type of fall the father described. The floor was carpeted, and they said it would not be enough to cause a spiral fracture.
Police said the mother had posted on social media that she was angry with the baby, because she would not stop crying. She also said in the post that she never gets a break from the child.
The mother initially told police she was home when the baby fell, but later admitted she was lying. She said she lied, because she did not want Mayberry to be accused of hurting the baby.
The court found there was enough evidence to move forward with a trial.
A pretrial hearing for both Mayberry and Morcheiser is set for March 5.
Morscheiser is still in jail, but Mayberry is free on bond.
A tentative trial date of April 8 was set for for Morscheiser.
The News Gazette reports both of the infant's grandmothers were called into court for a custody hearing on her behalf.