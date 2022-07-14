CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paxton man was killed in a fiery car crash on Interstate 57 in Champaign County early Thursday morning.
Illinois State Police troopers report they were called to I-57 southbound near milepost 243 at 1:45 a.m.
Troopers said Kyle T. Messer, 34, was driving when he left the road, veered towards the right guardrail, hit it, and caught fire.
Messer was trapped in the vehicle and unable to escape.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
