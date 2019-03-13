PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Paxton man pleaded guilty to reckless homicide in a 2016 fatal crash.
27-year-old Thomas Hoekstra pled to a Class 3 felony. Two other Class 2 felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol were dropped as part of the deal.
19-year-old Kourtni Sue "Suzy" Elizabeth Eastman of Paxton was killed in the head-on crash in August 2016. Three others were injured.
Hoekstra's sentencing is set for May 24. He faces between 30 months probation with community service to two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
If he is sent to prison, he would serve a "day-for-day" sentence.