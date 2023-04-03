PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) — To honor former Mayor Jim Kingston, the City of Paxton created a street sign in his name.
Kingston passed away in February of 2022. He served as an Alderman, a Police Officer, and Mayor, dedicating over 30 years to the City of Paxton.
“He was a very dedicated mayor," said current Mayor, Bill Ingold. I’ve said that quite a few times, but he really was.”
Ingold says he wanted to be just like Kingston.
“I would come up at nights because that’s what he did, and I would sign papers because that’s what he did. I’d be here on the weekends because that’s what he did. Just trying to follow the way that he did things,” said Ingold.
Numerous projects in the city exist because of Kingston' work.
“There’s a grant that Jim had applied for many years ago. It was about a million dollars and that money was used to create and maintain jobs in the city of Paxton," said Ingold. "In the 100 block of North, you can see that it’s all new sidewalks, curbs, gutters, streetlights, and pedestrian lights."
To find the sign, visit the corner of Pells St. and South Market St. in Downtown Paxton.
