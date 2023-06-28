PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) — Paxton Buckley Loda Superintendent, Travis Duley, released a letter to students and families about the deaths of two teens killed in a crash on IL-49 on Tuesday.
Joseph D. Stallone, 19, and Keegynn L. Martinek, 17, died when a stolen vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with the car they were driving. Both the teens and the driver of the stolen car were pronounced dead at the scene.
Superintendent Duley released the following letter on Wednesday.
"It is with sadness that I inform you of the death of Keegynn Martinek, who would have been a senior at PBL in the fall, and Joseph Stallone, who graduated in 2022.
"Students will have varied reactions to the death of a fellow student. Grief can take many forms which could include crying, withdrawal, anger, lack of appetite, and inability to sleep. I encourage you to openly discuss with your child their reactions and feelings regarding the death of Keegynn and Joseph.
"Counseling services will be made available as needed. If your think your child needs additional counseling support, please call the district office at (217)379-3314 or email me directly at tduley@plbpanthers.org.
"Please keep the Martinek and Stallone families in your thoughts and prayers."
