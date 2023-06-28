Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Thunderstorms developing late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.