PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- The Paxton Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2022 Paxton Swine ‘N Dine BBQ Contest & Festival.
Headlining this year's event is country artist Tracy Lawrence. The show is scheduled for September 17, 2022.
Lawrence has sold over thirteen million albums and charted eighteen number one hits, he will be joined on stage by Garrett Biggs, who will be opening the act.
What started as a friendly BBQ competition in a Paxton backyard has turned in the social event that takes over the downtown Paxton streets.
The festival has grown over it's 10 years and now features live music, kids’ activities, vendors, a bags tournament, a cruise-in, and of course BBQ.
Entry forms and rules for the BBQ contest will be available online soon, as well as details on all the events.
Music will start at 5:00 PM. Entry into the concert is FREE, tickets for the party pit (section closest to the stage) are on sale now.
Party pit tickets and event details can be found at www.paxtonswineNdine.com.
