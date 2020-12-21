DANE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - To help make sure nobody goes hungry, a Wisconsin restaurant is offering pay what you can meals in December 2020.
The Grumpy Troll in Mount Horeb, Wis., is making two family meal types available for Christmas Even pickup. There is a $30 suggested retail price, but the owner the company said it is "absolutely fine" to pay nothing, according to NBC affiliate WMTV.
Robin Pharo is the owner behind this idea. She said this is her way of giving back to the community as times have been tough for everyone, including her company.
She wants to feed 500 people in need this Christmas. Orders can be taken until Tuesday.
