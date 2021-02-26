(WAND) - The federal Payment Protection Program loans are once again being made available to small businesses.
This round of PPP targets businesses with 20 employees or less.
The goal is to help small, locally owned business navigate hardships throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you or someone you know may be eligible or interested in applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan, you can apply and find more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.