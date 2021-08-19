SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Unemployment rates have fallen -0.1 percentage point to 7.1 percent; meanwhile, nonfarm payrolls increased +35,400 in July, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by IDES.
According to the IDES, after the June monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, jobs increased +12,500 to +26,100.
Unchanged from the preliminary report, the June unemployment rate remains at 7.2 percent.
The July payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflects activity for the week, including the 12th.
The BLS has published FAQs for the July payroll jobs and the unemployment rate.
In July, the three industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment were:
- Leisure and Hospitality (+14,200),
- Educational and Health Services (+7,100), and
- Professional and Business Services (+4,200).
The industry sectors that reported monthly payroll declines were: Financial Activities (-1,700) and Government (-300).
"Today's data is a positive step in the economic recovery of the state and representative of the resiliency of Illinois workers and businesses," said Senior Advisor Andy Manar. "With federal unemployment programs ending in just under a month, IDES and the state will do what it takes to support workers and their families who need additional assistance as they recover from the pandemic and look to rejoin the workforce."
"As thousands of Illinoisans return to jobs in key sectors, today's report is welcome news and demonstrates that Illinois continues on the path to recovery," said Sylvia Garcia, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). "Still, there is much more work to be done to ensure our hardest-hit industries and workers can get back on their feet. That's why, under Governor Pritzker's leadership, this week we launched the $250 million Back to Business (B2B) economic recovery program, which will offer small businesses in the hardest hit industries and communities grants of $5,000 to $150,000 to help offset losses, bring back workers, and take continued steps to rebuild our economy."
The IDES says the state's unemployment rate was +1.7 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for July, which was 5.4 percent, down -0.5 percentage points from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was down -4.9 percentage points from a year ago when it was at 12.0 percent.
Nonfarm payroll employment has increased by +231,100 jobs, compared to last year.
The industry groups with the largest jobs increases were:
- Leisure and Hospitality (+71,500)
- Professional and Business Services (+52,200)
- Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+33,300)
The only industry group that reported jobs losses was Financial Activities (-3,800).
In July, total nonfarm payrolls were up +4.2 percent in Illinois and +5.2 percent in the nation.
The number of unemployed workers was down from the prior month, a -1.3 percent decrease to 437,700, and was down -40.6 percent over the same month for the prior year.
The labor force was up +0.4 percent over the month and up +1.0 percent over the year.
The unemployment rate identifies those individuals who are out of work and seeking employment. An individual who exhausts or is ineligible for benefits is still reflected in the unemployment rate if they actively seek work.
