WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - Sarah Bush Lincoln Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program is in full swing and is serving seniors in 14 counties across central Illinois.
The Peace Meal Senior Nutrition Program started in 1974. The mission of the program is to provide quality meals for seniors to live a healthier life. The program helps seniors improve their nutrition, sustain their independence and enhance the quality of life by providing meals, fellowship and connections to other needed services.
"This is for 60 and older. They can get out and enjoy each other's company and have good food, too," explains Joann Williams, Windsor Supervisor.
The meals are either served or delivered. Peace Meals is spread throughout central Illinois, counties include Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Dewitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, LIvingston, McLean, Moultire, Piatt and Shelby. Noon meals are served at a variety of community locations. In Windsor, every first and third Wednesday dozens gather in the Windsor Community Building to eat a hot meal. Location Supervisor, Joann Williams says Peace Meals is a great opportunity for older adults to get out of the house.
"It gets them out and gets them to enjoy others company," says Williams.
Anyone older the age of 60 is qualified for the program. It only costs $3.50 per meal. Williams explains the program in Windsor is getting bigger and it makes her smile to see new faces joining them for lunch.
"There are restaurants in town, but this is just where they all can come and be together with like-minded people," explains Williams.
For more information about locations click here or for more information about the program click here.