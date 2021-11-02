DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Peace Summit event in Decatur will tackle the issue of gun violence in the community.
The event will focus on police and community relations. It will be hosted by The Salvation Army, along with Millikin University and other local organizations.
"We want to make sure that people can at least have a voice and they feel they have a voice to discuss what's happening here," said Keyria Rodgers, director of criminal justice at Millikin University. "We often think about the different collaborations that we could create and now we really have chances and opportunities to do so."
The summit is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Salvation Army in Decatur.
