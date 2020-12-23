SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In an update on a case from earlier this month, Taryn Goodwin faces three charges of animal cruelty for leaving her dog abandoned in her apartment.
The dog named Sii starved to death. Now, David Davis and Paws for Life partnered together, calling for more serious charges for Taryn Goodwin.
"At this rate, what she's being charged with is not enough," Davis said.
"It was absolutely a torturous way to die, and we feel like that should be one of the charges aggravated torture, animal torture," Dee Lazarus, president of Paws for Life, said. They are asking people to write to Dan Wright, Sangamon County's state's attorney, to bring more serious charges.
"The message here today is to let our district attorney know that this animal had a right to live, and all she had to do was pick up the phone and call Paws for Life or any of the other rescue organizations and somebody would have picked this dog up and he'd be here in a forever home bringing some family, your family, my family, that much more joy," Davis said.
