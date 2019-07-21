DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of motorcyclists and cars filled Decatur Sunday afternoon. It was all part of the Peacekeepers Ride.
Organizers say this was the 16th time the Peacekeepers have hosted the event, and this was the biggest turnout yet.
This year's honorary grand marshal is Zachariah Cartledge. He’s a ten-year-old who runs one mile each time an officer is killed in the line of duty this year.
He runs an additional mile for officers killed last year.
The money Cartledge collects will go toward helping families of military members and law enforcement officers.
"We've got a lot of support from a lot of different people,” said ride President and Coordinator, Mylas Copeland. “Today we have 14 agencies that are involved.”
“Yesterday we featured Zachariah,” shared Board Member and Director Mike Pratt. “This just means so much my dad was a navy veteran and it's just something else I can give back.”
Stephanie Endsley with Having a Ball Productions explained, “I want Decatur to be proud that 600 people came through your town."
The ride arrived in Springfield Sunday evening, and had a ceremony where participants honored Trooper Brian McMillan, who was killed in 2007, and U.S. Navy Petty Officer Logan Palmer who passed away in 2017.