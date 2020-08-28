(WAND) - The recall of peaches linked to salmonella has been expanded after at least 78 people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis.
California's Prima Wawona has voluntarily recalled it's peaches due to potential Salmonella contamination.
According to a food safety alert, 78 people from 12 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis with illnesses starting from June 29 to August 3. At least 23 people have been hospitalized.
Several stores have already recalled the peaches including Aldi, Kroger, Target and Walmart.
The peaches were distributed and sold in multiple forms including in bulk and individually from June 1 to August 19.
The CDC recommends throwing out ore returning the peaches. You are also urged not to eat them. Other peaches (including frozen or canned peaches) are not known to be affected. Fresh peaches supplied by other companies are also not known to be affected.
Consumers with questions can contact Prima Wawona's at 1-877-722-7554 or via their website.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but that time frame can be as a long as two weeks.
Infections usually clear in five to seven days, but state health officials say about 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization.
