US. (WAND) - Inspired Organics, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Organic Almond, Peanut, and Tahini Butters due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short- term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The product was distributed exclusively by Lipari Foods. LLC in Warren, Michigan to food service and retail stores throughout Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Ontario, Canada.
This expanded recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution after additional product testing following previous recalls returned presumptive positive test results for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Inspired Organics initiated this additional testing following two previous recalls of similar products which had tested positive for contamination of Listeria monocytogenes through their own independent testing as well as testing conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). Oskri Corporation of Lake Mills, Wisconsin is the manufacturer of Inspired Organics nut and seed butters. We are working closely with Oskri Corporation, the MDARD, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to understand the cause of the situation and ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce. No illnesses have been reported to date.
Lipari Foods began shipping the product on April 12, 2018.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.