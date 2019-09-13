(WAND) – The FDA could take a major step forward on a treatment for peanut allergy sufferers.
The first of its kind therapy pill could be approved by the FDA on Friday.
Over 1 million children and teens are allergic to peanuts in the U.S.
A panel of health experts will decided if the pill can be used. The pill is aimed at four to 17 year olds. It contains a measured dose of peanut flour, with a goal of building a tolerance of peanuts over time.
According to the study, 67 percent of patients during a trial phase were able to eat two to three peanuts with no allergic reaction.
The pill is not meant to be a cure. However, for more than 1 million children and teens who suffer from peanut allergies this treatment could be a game-changer.
If the FDA approves the pill it could be a new tool to overcome the fear of a life-threatening reaction.
The advisory committee is expected to recommend the pill for approval. There is currently no FDA-approved treatment for peanut allergies. If approved, it could be available as early as next year.