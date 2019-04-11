URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A pedestrian has died after a pickup truck hit them in an intersection Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at Main and Vine streets at about 3:47 p.m. Police say the driver was trying to turn eastbound onto Main Street and hit the person as they turned. The pedestrian was moving from the south to the north and was established in the crosswalk when the crash happened.
An off-duty Champaign sergeant was helping the victim at the scene before police and EMS responders arrived.
Officers say they were notified that the pedestrian had died at about 6:15 p.m. Their identity is being withheld Thursday night so that investigators can contact their family.
The driver was cited for the crash and released. Police say they do not believe that person was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or using their phone. Their name has not been released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Urbana police at (217)384-2320. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at (217)373-TIPS.