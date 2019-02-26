DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after police say she walked in front of a car. 

Officers say they were called to the intersection of Charles Street and Beth Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. They found an injured 54-year-old woman. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the car involved was a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic. An unidentified 39-year-old man was driving it. 

No citations are expected after the crash. 

The pedestrian's name and current condition are unknown Tuesday evening.

