DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after police say she walked in front of a car.
Officers say they were called to the intersection of Charles Street and Beth Boulevard just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. They found an injured 54-year-old woman. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Police say the car involved was a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic. An unidentified 39-year-old man was driving it.
No citations are expected after the crash.
The pedestrian's name and current condition are unknown Tuesday evening.