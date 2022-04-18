SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Investigators have identified a person who was hit by a a vehicle in Decatur and later lost her life as a woman from Tennessee.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the victim, 50-year-old Sara C. Johnson, was hit on March 27 by a vehicle. The crash happened as Johnson was crossing South Side Drive from the south to the north side.
Johnson is from Greenbriar, Tenn. She died at about 6:15 a.m. Sunday at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Preliminary autopsy findings showed Johnson died from multiple blunt force injuries, Allmon said. Police reported in March the victim was hit by a 66-year-old driver in the area. The Decatur driver left the scene but returned one to two minutes later.
Decatur police and the Sangamon County coroner are continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.