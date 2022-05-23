SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Sangamon County Coroner confirms the death of a 41-year-old Springfield man.
According to officials, the Coroner’s Office responded to an incident Saturday night, on a railway, in the area of North 9th Street and East Converse Street, where a pedestrian had been struck by a train.
The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at 9:30 p.m. at the scene.
The Sangamon County Coroner identified the pedestrian as Francis Smithers, 41, of Springfield.
Preliminary autopsy findings indicate he died from multiple blunt force injuries.
The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
