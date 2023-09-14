(WAND) - A pedestrian was killed by a hit and run driver on Interstate 72 near milepost 180 Wednesday night.
The crash happened at 11:22 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was shut down and reopened at about 4 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.