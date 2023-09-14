CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A pedestrian killed by a hit and run driver in Champaign has been identified by the Champaign County Coroner.
Colleen S. Keigher, 33, of Champaign, was pronounced dead at the scene on September 14, at 12:14 a.m.
Initial investigation shows that she was walking along the interstate when she was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. She was hit near milepost 182 around 11:44 p.m. on September 13.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Champaign County Coroner’s Regional Autopsy Facility in Urbana.
Her death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.
No other information has been released at this time.
